New Report Available: Kimberly-Clark Corp in Tissue and Hygiene (World)

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Kimberly-Clark, the world's second largest manufacturer in tissue and hygiene is trying to overcome its dependence on developed markets by divesting its less profitable business and concentrating on expanding its product portfolio in emerging regions. This profile analyses the company's strategies for differentiating its offer, including taboo-breaking and eco-focused brand development, as well as considering its strongest opportunities for international expansion.
Euromonitor International's Kimberly-Clark Corp in Tissue and Hygiene (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Tissue and Hygiene market. The report examines company shares by region and sector, brand portfolio and new product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Away-From-Home Tissue and Hygiene, Retail Tissue and Hygiene, Total Tissue and Hygiene.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Tissue and Hygiene market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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