New Report Available: Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance in the Czech Republic, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- The Czech Republic is the second-largest Central and Eastern European life insurance segment after Poland in terms of gross written premium. During the review period, the Czech life insurance segment grew at a CAGR of 5.8%. The country's GDP declined marginally by 0.9% during the review period, resulting in an increase in the proportion of life insurance written premium to GDP from 1.32% in 2008 to 1.65% in 2012. Over the forecast period, the Czech insurance industry is expected to grow with the help of product innovations by insurers; single-premium products are expected to lead the industry's growth.
Key Highlights
- The Czech insurance industry was the second-largest in Central and Eastern Europe in 2011, after Poland.
- The segment's value grew in value at a review-period CAGR of 5.8%.
- The life insurance segment growth was driven by both supply and demand factors during the review period. On the demand side, the economy recorded an expanding middle-class population coupled with increasing consumer awareness of the benefits of life insurance products. On the supply side, the rising introduction of products such as unit-linked life insurance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in the Czech Republic:
- It provides historical values for the Czech Republic's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the Czech Republic's life insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in the Czech Republic
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Czech Republic for the life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in the Czech Republic and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in the Czech Republic and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Czech life insurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Czech life insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the life insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
- Identify the growth opportunities and dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: CP (Ceska Pojistovna), Koop(Kooperativa Pojistovna), PCS (Pojistovna Ceske Sporitenly), ING (ING Pojistovna), CSOBP Pojistovna, GP (Generali Pojistovna), Axa ZP, Allianz, Metlife Amcico, KP (Komercni Pojistovna)
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