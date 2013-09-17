New Report Available: Life Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "Life Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Life insurance was the largest segment in the UK insurance industry in 2012, accounting for 70.4% of total industry premiums. It is also one of the largest life insurance segments in Europe in gross written premium terms. The impact of the financial crisis, and subsequent European debt crisis, during the review period (2008-2012) resulted in a decline in consumer confidence. This decline adversely affected the demand for long-term insurance products, resulting in an overall decline in the UK life segment. However, the segment is expected to record growth over the forecast period following various initiatives taken by the government and life insurers. Life insurance products are predominantly distributed through brokers, with this channel accounting for 66.2% of the segment's new business written premiums in 2012. The segment's value declined at a review-period CAGR of 3.9%, however, the segment is expected to record a forecast-period CAGR of 1.5%. Growth will be driven by improvements in the UK's economy, with IMF estimates expecting GDP to grow at a forecast-period CAGR of 2.2%. In addition, the expected implementation of Solvency II in January 2015 will result in stricter solvency and capital requirements, better risk management and higher profits.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Life insurance was the largest segment in the UK insurance industry in 2012, accounting for 70.4% of total industry premiums.
- The segment's value declined at a review-period CAGR of 3.9%, however, the segment is expected to record a forecast-period CAGR of 1.5%.
- The RDR was implemented by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and includes measures designed to implement professional standards for insurance advisers, as well as regulate both commissions earned, and fees paid by, financial professionals.
- Life insurance products are predominantly distributed through brokers, with this channel accounting for 66.2% of the segment's new business written premiums in 2012."
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in the United Kingdom:
- It provides historical values for the United Kingdom's life insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in the United Kingdom's life insurance segment, along with forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in the United Kingdom
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the United Kingdom for the life insurance business
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aviva Life Plc, Standard Life Plc, Lloyds Banking Group, Legal & General, Aegon NV, Prudential, Friends Life, Zurich Financial Services, Royal London Mutual, Old Mutual Plc
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Insurance research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Non-Life Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Personal Accident and Health Insurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Russia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in South Africa, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Reinsurance in the United Kingdom, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Non-Life Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017
- Life Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017