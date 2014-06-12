Recently published research from MarketLine, "Light Trucks in France", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- Light Trucks in France industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the France light trucks market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
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Highlights
- The light trucks market includes all light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and light buses and coaches (LBCs) weighing up to 3.5 tonnes. This includes pick-ups and vans, but excludes sports utility and similar vehicles. The market value is calculated in terms of manufacturer selling price (MSP), and excludes all taxes and levies. Any currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2013 annual average exchange rates.
- The French light trucks market had total revenues of $8.1bn in 2013, representing a compound annual rate of change (CARC) of -0.2% between 2009 and 2013.
- Market consumption volumes declined with a CARC of -0.5% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 365.0 thousand units in 2013.
- The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 0.6% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $8.3bn by the end of 2018.
Features
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the light trucks market in France
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the light trucks market in France
Leading company profiles reveal details of key light trucks market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the France light trucks market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the France economy
Key Questions Answered
What was the size of the France light trucks market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the France light trucks market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the France light trucks market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
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