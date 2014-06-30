Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Cigars in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- The economic crisis affecting Italy had a negative impact on sales of luxury cigars in the country, which mainly accounts for domestic demand. Italian consumers were affected by the poor economy in 2013, as well as by the political uncertainty, which reduced their confidence. For 2013, ISTAT (The National Institute of Statistics) recorded a nearly 2% decrease in GDP in Italy. This expectation, together with a further increase in VAT in 2013, affected sales of luxury cigars. Italian consumers...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Cigars in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Cigars market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Cigars retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Cigars market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luxury Cigars in Germany
- Luxury Cigars in Argentina
- Luxury Cigars in Malaysia
- Luxury Goods in Poland
- Luxury Cigars in the Philippines
- Luxury Cigars in Australia
- Luxury Cigars in Hong Kong, China
- Luxury Cigars in Japan
- Luxury Cigars in the United Kingdom
- Luxury Cigars in Singapore