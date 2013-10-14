Fast Market Research recommends "Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Business Case: Solutions, Business Models, and ROI by Industry Vertical" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- The Machine-to-Machine (M2M) market is seen as the future for wireless revenue growth with various reports touting market size to reach 50 billion connections by 2020. However, the current market is still under 100 million connections.
Since M2M is not the only service for telecom carriers, rather it is not their core service; strategies adopted for M2M cannot be studied on stand-alone basis. The strategies have to be evaluated in context with other strategic initiatives taken by the companies. Hence, over-all strategies have also been discussed in this write-up.
This research provides analysis of the business case for M2M from the industry vertical or market segment perspective including specific cases within Healthcare, Vending, Petroleum (Oil & Gas and Propane), and Fleet Management. The report includes business model analysis, technical solution evaluation, and ROI assessment.
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The expansion of M2M beyond its roots in utilities and manufacturing industries into many different enterprise operations has opened a host of new opportunities across the entire ecosystem. Furthermore, various enterprise companies in new industries are making plans to leverage M2M in processes that represent a major shift beyond previous implementations.
The information in this report is very valuable to industries/segments address as they assess the M2M business case as well as the M2M service providers as they seek to optimize their respective M2M offerings.
Target Audience:
- Mobile network operators
- Systems integration companies
- Enterprise companies of all types
- Investment and M&A companies of all types
- M2M equipment and service providers of all types
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