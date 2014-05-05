New Defense market report from Markets and Markets: "Man-Portable Communication Systems Market - Forecast & Analysis (2014-2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Man-Portable Communication Systems Market by Platforms (Land, Airborne, Naval), by Application (Software Defined Radios, SATCOM, Encryption, Smartphones, Homeland Security, Commercial), & by Geography [North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & ROW) - Forecast & Analysis (2014-2019)
The man-portable communication systems market research report categorizes the global market on the basis of application sectors, geography, forecasting revenues, market share, and analyzing trends in each of the sub sectors. The market is categorized into land-based, naval and airborne platforms, of which land-based systems will occupy 80% of the market share by 2019. The report is also classified across six major application sectors and the market revenues are calculated with respect to each region. The typical lifecycle of man-portable communication system is eight to ten years, and software and hardware upgrades take place midlife. Software and hardware updates do not occur in isolation and they are interdependent. The research and development process generally consumes about three to four years.
The future of man-portable communication systems will be dominated by software defined radios and VSATs. The common methods in satellite communication for this market will be based on RF communication infrastructure.
Asia-Pacific will revamp their technology platforms in future to meet the changing demands of stakeholders in this industry. Despite sequestration and economic turbulence in the North American and European region, there will be a demand for man-portable systems. The growth in these regions may be sluggish. Blue Ocean strategies in this sector will help the man-portable communication systems market grow at a rapid pace. APAC countries will focus on growth, try to create an uncontested market space, and direct their region's economies on a higher trajectory for the long run.
Other technological trends would include integration across all platforms for a seamless net-centric environment, where users will have access to real-time data.
Defense companies face more pressure to improve productivity in this market, and respond to complex government regulations. The need for frequency spectrum and bandwidth in this industry will revolutionize the man-portable communication systems market.
The report provides a market analysis of the man-portable communication systems market for the next five years. It contains an analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints that impact the industry. It also discusses the industry, market, and technology trends that currently prevail in the man-portable communication systems market. It provides the market size of the man-portable communication systems market over the next five years and talks about the market share by different sub-sectors for each region.
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