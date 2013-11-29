New Report Available: Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Germany

Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Prepared Meals Sector in Germany" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Prepared Meals market in Germany. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Germany's Prepared Meals sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Germany, often regarded as the economic powerhouse of Europe, is crucially dependent on an export market that is covers not only the EU region, but also emerging markets as well. The country's food retail market is the largest in the EU, and is currently recovering following a slowdown during 2008-2009.Meanwhile, the increasing number of single-person households, increased affluence and busy lives, has created demand for single-serving Prepared Meal packages, or those that can be resealed for future use.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Busy lives and Indulgence are driving Prepared Meals sales in Germany; however, the German market faces stiff competition from Foodservices. Major drivers include a greater demand for healthier food, such as low calorie, zero trans-fat, vegetarian, and organic options; foods that offer greater convenience are popular, such as those designed for on-the-go eating, or those that are microwavable, easy to prepare or readily accessible.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Germany's Prepared Meals sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Prepared Meals categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Prepared Meals sector in Germany.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Prepared Meals categories: Meal Kits, Pizza and Ready Meals.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across the Meal Kits, Pizza and Ready Meals categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Germany's Prepared Meals sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key future trends are highlighted and analyzed in order to identify opportunities and threats in the Prepared Meals sector.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Edeka, Rewe, Metro, Lidl, Aldi, Campbell's, Heinz, Old El Paso, Ristorante.
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