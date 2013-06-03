New Report Available: Masimo Corporation (MASI) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update

Recently published research from GlobalData, "Masimo Corporation (MASI) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2013 -- Masimo Corporation (Masimo) is a global medical technology company that deals with manufacturing and distribution of non-invasive patient monitoring technologies such as medical devices and a broad range of sensors to improve patient care. The company's key products include pulse oximeters, patient monitors, patient cables, central monitoring systems, specialty sensors, circuit boards, remote-alarm and monitoring solutions. In addition, Masimo offers remote monitoring and clinician notification solutions such as the Masimo Patient SafetyNet. Its products are sold directly to hospitals and the emergency medical services (EMS) market through a network of distributors as well as direct sales representatives. Priority markets include the US, Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Masimo's business strategy is to improve and develop new product ranges and maintaining the company's financial strength. Masimo also follows a strategy of making acquisitions and collaborations with others in the healthcare industry for ensuring development, promotion and reach of its products in other geographies. As a part of the strategy, the company has acquired Spire Semiconductor and SEDLine, Inc. among others. It has established alliances with Sana Kliniken, GE Healthcare, Biolight, Philips, Oridion and others. The company is headquartered in California, the US.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Masimo Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
