Fast Market Research recommends "Meal Replacement in New Zealand" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- 2013 saw a current value growth of 7% in 2013, unchanged from 2012, with a volume growth of 2%. 2013 growth was slightly above the review period current value CAGR of 6%. Despite meal replacement slimming showing higher value growth, convalescence grew more strongly in volume at 3%, compared with slimming at just below 2%. This is an indication that more value-added products which command a higher price (particularly other non-powder formats) are driving value growth in slimming. On the other...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in New Zealand report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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