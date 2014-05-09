New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Meal replacement is set to remain a niche with sales of Ps2.2 billion by the end of 2013. The category is set to grow 5% fuelled by local consumers' increasing familiarity with the products and their growing availability. Through the effort of manufacturers and direct sellers, more Filipino consumers are being educated on the products' benefits. On the other hand, the penetration of direct selling and the opening up of more chained chemists/pharmacies in the provincial areas makes these...
Euromonitor International's Meal Replacement in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Convalescence, Meal Replacement Slimming.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Meal Replacement market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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