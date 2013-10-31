New Report Available: MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - Current and Fuutre Players

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - Current and Fuutre Players"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical device report, "MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - Current and Fuutre Players". The report is a vital source of up-to-date information with in-depth analysis on the companies in the steadily growing Drug-Eluting Balloons (DEB) Market. In the report, the adoption of DEB for coronary and peripheral applications in the lower extremity including in-stent restenosis, bifurcation lesions, small vessel disease, femoropopliteal artery and below-the-knee lesions, chronic total occlusions, acute myocardial infarction and lesions in diabetics has been evaluated.
The report identifies and analyzes the key companies shaping and driving the global DEB market. The report provides insight into the competitive drug-eluting balloon landscape, including new companies entering the market and pipeline products in development. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading Interventional Cardiologists and Interventional Radiologists, with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- Investigation of current and future market competition for DEB for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis.
- Coverage of key market players and company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Strategic assessment of the device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as interventional cardiologists and radiologists already using DEB in clinical practice.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain a high level view of the trends shaping and driving the DEB market for coronary applications and peripheral applications in the lower extremity.
- Assess competitiveness of products in market by understanding the strengths and weaknesses of current competition.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.
- Take a comprehensive look at the market's device pipeline and identify promising, paradigm-shifting products.
- Create an effective counter-strategy to gain a competitive advantage against those currently in the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aachen Resonance, AnGes MG, AngioScore, AVIDAL Vascular, B. Braun, Biosensors International, Biotronik, Blue Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Caliber Therapeutics, Cardionovum, Concept Medical Research, Cook Medical, Covidien, C.R. Bard, DSM Biomedical, Elixir Medical Corporation, Eurocor, LifeTech Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Micell Technologies, Minvasys, TriReme Medical, Vascular Nanotransfer Technologies
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