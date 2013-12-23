New Report Available: Men's Outerwear in Italy

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Outerwear in Italy" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- During 2012, men's outerwear in Italy maintained the negative growth trends which have been a feature of the category the several years and dominated the category throughout the review period. Even though the category managed a better performance during 2012 than during 2011, there very were strong signs of falling demand for men's outerwear in Italy towards the end of the review period. Demand for men's outerwear was already rather static in Italy prior to the onset of the global economic...
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in Italy report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Men's Outerwear in Turkey
- Women's Outerwear in Saudi Arabia
- Women's Outerwear in Russia
- Men's Outerwear in Russia
- Men's Outerwear in Malaysia
- Women's Outerwear in Malaysia
- Women's Outerwear in China
- Women's Outerwear in Ukraine
- Men's Outerwear in Ukraine
- Women's Outerwear in Portugal