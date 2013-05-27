New Report Available: Men's Outerwear in Poland

Fast Market Research recommends "Men's Outerwear in Poland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- The change in the style of dress of Polish men was the key trend in Poland in 2012. Men increasingly prefer casual fashion (called city style), to the detriment of the traditional formal style. Such clothing is featured by its universality; it is simple, and can be worn on different occasions. The switch relates not only to clothing worn for everyday use, but also to garments worn at work. At present in major organisations and companies, a liberal style is very common, and only in selected...
Euromonitor International's Men's Outerwear in Poland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Jeans, Men's Outerwear (Excl Jeans).
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Outerwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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