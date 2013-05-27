New Report Available: Mexico Real Estate Report Q2 2013

New Business research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2013 -- The Mexico Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction sectors throughout the country after the election of business-friendly candidate Enrique Peña Nieto in the first presidential polls the country has seen since the global recession.
With a focus on the country's principal cities including Mexico City, Tijuana, Guadalajara, and Monterrey, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk.
In our most recent round of in-country interviews, conducted in December 2012, commercial rental growth in Mexico had been fairly stable, particularly in the office and industrial sub-sectors. Minimal growth in rents is expected over the course of 2013, amid a continued slowdown in the US that has increased caution among international investors. Nevertheless, we maintain an overall positive view about the potential of the commercial real estate sector in Mexico over the long term.
Key Points
Mexico's construction industry continues to progress along a robust growth path and the outlook is among the most stable in the Latin America region. The election of Enrique Peña Nieto spells further good news for construction sector growth, given his history as governor of the State of Mexico, where he presided over an ambitious infrastructure build-out and attracted private investors. We anticipate growth to remain around the 4-5% level over the medium term, incorporating around a 0.5% increase as a result of Nieto's victory (based on campaign pledges), with upside risks thanks to Nieto's takes National Development Plan.
- We we expect that an increase in private sector involvement and an invigorated National Infrastructure Plan (NIP) will bolster activity from 2013 onwards. As such, we expect Mexico to continue to moderately outperform the region. However, structural inefficiencies - especially those evident in the residential housing market - will persist to curtail growth in the sector over the medium term.
- While manufacturing will likely continue acting as the main driver of growth over the coming decade, we believe Mexico is set to begin transitioning toward a more services-oriented economy, with a stronger private consumer boosting the country's economic outlook, and retail segment.
