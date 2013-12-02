New Report Available: Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts September2013

Recently published research from Canadean, "Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts September2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- Product Synopsis
Published by Canadean, Middle East North Africa Beverage Forecasts provides consumption trends 2000 to 2012 actuals and 2013 to 2018 forecasts for key beverage categories.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This bi-annual report from Canadean is designed to show past consumption trends for all commercial beverage categories and forecast trends five years into the future. Product analysis is broken down in to 21 categories: packaged water, bulk/HOD water, carbonates, juice, nectars, still drinks, squash/syrups, fruit powders, iced/rtd tea drinks, iced/rtd coffee drinks, sports drink, energy drinks, hot tea, hot coffee, beer, wine, spirits, fortified wine, dairy drinks (white milk, fermented milk, drinking yogurt, flavoured milk, soymilk, evaporated and condensed milk).
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Many of the countries within the MENA region are plagued with either social or political unrest, hampering distribution for many consumer goods. In addition, a high proportion of investment is placed into the oil industry, given that many of the countries are deemed as being ‘oil-rich’.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Temperatures within the region are often very high; a fact that will aid progression within the beverage industry as a whole. Many consumers look towards the more thirst quenching categories (such as carbonates or packaged water). Despite a very hot climate, it may be surprising to note that hot tea currently holds the largest volumes in MENA. This is largely owing to tradition, with iced/rtd tea drinks also attracting a following as a result.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The report facilitates valuable data comparisons, enabling the user to monitor the development of commercial beverages over time by category and determine share of throat. It is an essential aid for anyone interested in the beverage industry.
Key Features and Benefits
Data for 24 individual beverage categories, covering historical trends (2000-2012 actuals &2013-2018 forecast provided in excel).
Data measures in million litres and litres per capita
Supporting analysis for the 24 individual beverage categories
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