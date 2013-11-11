New Report Available: Mining Equipment: Global Industry Guide

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Mining Equipment: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global mining equipment market. This retail focused profile includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the global mining equipment market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global mining equipment market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key mining equipment market retailers' global operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global mining equipment market with five year forecasts
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The global mining equipment market had total revenues of $53,617.7m in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% between 2008 and 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to accelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 11.9% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $93,891.8m by the end of 2017.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the global mining equipment market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global mining equipment market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global mining equipment market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- How large is the global mining equipment market in relation to its regional counterparts?
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