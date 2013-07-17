New Report Available: Mixed Retailers in Japan

New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Value sales of mixed retailers declined by 2% in 2012. Although warehouse clubs experienced sales growth of 4% in 2012, a sharp decline in department store sales negatively affected overall category growth. Sales of department stores have been declining for 15 years in a row. Mass merchandisers also recorded a 2% value sales decline in 2012 as many elderly consumers are starting to find them too large and less convenient when trying to find the products they need.
Euromonitor International's Mixed Retailers in Japan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Product coverage: Department Stores , Mass Merchandisers, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
