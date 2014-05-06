New Wireless research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Mobile Phones in Asia-Pacific industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2009-13, and forecast to 2018). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market. Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the Asia-Pacific mobile phones market. Includes market size data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.
Report Highlights:
- The mobile phone market consists of all analog and digital handsets (cell phones) used for mobile telephony. It does not include other types of handset, such as cordless phones in which a short-range radio link is used to communicate between the handset and a fixed-line base station, or those used for specialized applications such as two-way radio, etc.<\li> - The Asia-Pacific mobile phones market had total revenues of $101.1bn in 2013, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% between 2009 and 2013.<\li> - Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 14.2% between 2009 and 2013, to reach a total of 712.4 million units in 2013.<\li> - The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.7% for the five-year period 2013 - 2018, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $127.0bn by the end of 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Features of this Report:
Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, and leading players in the mobile phones market in Asia-Pacific
Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the mobile phones market in Asia-Pacific
Leading company profiles reveal details of key mobile phones market players' global operations and financial performance
Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Asia-Pacific mobile phones market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
Macroeconomic indicators provide insight into general trends within the Asia-Pacific economy
Key Questions Answered:
What was the size of the Asia-Pacific mobile phones market by value in 2013?
What will be the size of the Asia-Pacific mobile phones market in 2018?
What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Asia-Pacific mobile phones market?
How has the market performed over the last five years?
How large is Asia-Pacific's mobile phones market in relation to its regional counterparts?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Mobile Phones in the United Kingdom
- Mobile Phones in France
- Mobile Phones in Germany
- Mobile Phones in the United States
- Mobile Phones in Europe
- Mobile Phones in Japan
- Global Mobile Phones
- Mobile Phones in South Korea
- Mobile Phones in Russia
- Mobile Phones in Indonesia