New Wireless research report from MindCommerce is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Cloud computing has started to play a crucial role in mobile based value-added service (VAS) offering as end-users appetite for applications is ever-increasing and service providers are increasingly moving towards alternative service platforms and support infrastructure.
Mobile VAS in the Cloud includes communications, content, commerce and applications of various types. Leading companies are positioning themselves to take leverage cost improvements as well as enhanced functionality, services integration, and convergence across service types heretofore constrained by device type, network type, and/or service provider. However, ensuring a fast, flexible, and economically viable service delivery via the Cloud is a continuous challenge thanks to security issues, piracy concerns, and the threat of cybercriminals damaging consumer and enterprise data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This research evaluates opportunities for mobile VAS in the Cloud, company specific solutions, alliances to combat challenges, market drivers and decision factors for consumer and enterprise customers. The report includes analysis of forecasts as well as recommendations for industry players.
Target Audience:
- Cloud services companies
- Mobile network operators
- Small to Medium Business (SMB)
- Network infrastructure providers
- VAS application development companies
- Large multinational enterprise companies
- Security and privacy protection companies
Companies in Report:
- Awareness Technologies
- Business Innovation Councils
- CA Technologies
- CERT
- CREDANT Technologies
- Cisco
- Dell
- EMC
- Google
- GuardTime
- HP
- HyTrust
- IBM
- McAfee
- Okta
- Panda
- Perkins
- Rand Group
- Red Hat
- Salesforce.com
- Simplified
- Soundcloud
- Symantec
- Trend Micro
- VMware
- Vyatta
- Xen
Key Findings:
- Global cloud software security market is predicted to reach US$ 3 billion by 2018
- Latin America will remain the top growth market for cloud based VAS market over the next 5 years
- Cloud segment IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) will hold the highest market share of 44% by 2018
- Government agencies and large enterprises will be the top users of cloud security software by 2018
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- LTE Strategy 2013 - 2018
- Heterogeneous Networks (HetNets): Small Cells & Carrier Wi-Fi Market: Global Advancements, Adoption Trends, Technology Roadmaps, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Mobile Money: Mobile Payments, Mobile Remittance, Mobile Banking & Mobile Commerce Market - Advanced Technologies, Value Chain, Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- LTE in Industry Verticals: Market Opportunities and Forecasts 2013 - 2018
- 3D Mobile Market: Global Advancements, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)
- Millimeter Wave (MM Wave) Market - Analysis & Forecast (2013 - 2018)
- Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - 2nd Edition
- Next Generation Network OSS/BSS Market and Forecast 2013-2018
- Wireless Gigabit (WIGIG) [60 GHZ; 802.11AD; 7GBPS NEXT-GEN Wi-Fi] - Global Advancements, Emerging Applications, Business Models, Technology Roadmap, Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)
- Wireless Security Market in LTE Networks 2013-2018