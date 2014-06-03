Fast Market Research recommends "Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The market grew by a CAGR of 10% over 2007-2012 to reach a value of SR628 million by the end of the period. There is no well-established domestic industry and imports represent 76% of the market's value in 2012. Efforts to cut obesity rates are expected to boost demand for bicycles, especially mountain bikes. Due to growing disposable income demand for high-end imported motorcycles is likely to increase over the forecast period. The industry is expected to grow by a CAGR of 10% over the forecast period to reach SR221 million in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 359. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
The Motorcycles, Bicycles and Other Transport Equipment in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 359 report includes:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Bicycles, Carriages for Disabled Persons, Motorcycles, Other Transport Equipment.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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