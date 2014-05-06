Fast Market Research recommends "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Kenya" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- The uptake of nappies/diapers remained limited in Kenya at the end of the review period, with some estimates stating that only 5% of mothers in the country use disposable products on a consistent basis. High prices resulting in many parents being unable to afford these products. Many thus rely on cloth nappies or use a mixture of cloth nappies and disposable nappies/diapers, with the latter being more likely to be used at night in order to ensure a good night's sleep.
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Kenya report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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