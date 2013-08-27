New Report Available: Nappies/Diapers/Pants in the US

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Nappies/Diapers/Pants in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- According to Euromonitor International estimates, the continued year-on-year decrease in birth rates from 2008 through 2012 and the declining (for the most part) 0-3-year-old population group during the review period have compounded to cause relatively significant declines in volume; however, the value decline has slowed, probably owing to increases in unit price. As fewer babies are born every year, it means that fewer will be moving on to the next size of diaper in the subsequent year,...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Nappies/Diapers/Pants market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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