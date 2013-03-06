New Report Available: NeuroWave Systems Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis

New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- NeuroWave Systems Inc. (NeuroWave) is a medical device company. The company develops, manufacture and markets monitoring products using advanced signal processing of brain waves and other bio signals for neurology, anesthesia, intensive care unit, emergency medicine and psychiatry applications. Its product includes NeuroSENSE Monitor with EasyPrep electrodes. The NeuroSENSE Monitor measures anesthetic effects on the brain and respond instantaneously to changes in patient state. The EasyPrep electrodes are proprietary disposable EEG electrodes. It is an ISO 13485 company. The company distributes its products in Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Serbia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina. NeuroWave is headquartered in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, the US.
Currently, the company was awarded a Phase II SBIR contract for nearly $1million from the US Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC). The fund will be used for continued development of the AutoTIVA, a portable closed-loop anesthesia system based on its NeuroSENSE brain monitor.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the NeuroWave Systems Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- SynCardia Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Correlogic Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Delcath Systems, Inc. (DCTH) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Vascular Closure Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- American Medical Systems Holdings, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Wisconsin Institute of Nuclear Systems - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis