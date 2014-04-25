New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Non-grocery retailing enjoyed positive growth in Pakistan during 2013, much of which was due to the ongoing increase in the size of the Pakistani population and rising income levels. Rising spending power is yet another reason for consumers investing more in the non-essential items offered by non-grocery retailers. Despite the government of Pakistan significantly increasing taxes during 2013, with the GST levied on apparel rising from 2% to 5%, growth in non-grocery retailing was not hindered...
Euromonitor International's Non-Grocery Retailers in Pakistan report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel and Footwear Specialist Retailers, Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers, Health and Beauty Specialist Retailers, Home and Garden Specialist Retailers, Leisure and Personal Goods Specialist Retailers, Mixed Retailers, Other Non-Grocery Retailers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Non-Grocery Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
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