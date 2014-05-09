New Insurance research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- The BRIC Non-Life Insurance industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments and leading players in the BRIC non-life insurance market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BRIC non-life insurance market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key non-life insurance market players' BRIC operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the BRIC non-life insurance market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the non-life insurance industry and had a total market value of $202,764.1 million in 2012. India was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 20.8% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the non-life insurance industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $104,250.4 million in 2012. This was followed by Russia, Brazil and India with a value of $47,672.7, $37,502.5, and $13,338.5 million, respectively.
China is expected to lead the non-life insurance industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $207,488.2 million in 2017, followed by Russia, Brazil, India with expected values of $75,112.4, $61,873.7 and $27,971.7 million, respectively.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the BRIC non-life insurance market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the BRIC non-life insurance market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the BRIC non-life insurance market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the BRIC non-life insurance market?
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