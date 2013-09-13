New Report Available: Non-Life Insurance in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017

Recently published research from Timetric, "Non-Life Insurance in Estonia, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- The non-life insurance segment was the largest segment in the Estonian insurance industry in 2012 with a market share of 58.2%. Despite this large share, the segment increased at a CAGR of 0.3% during the review period, the lowest growth rate of all three segments. Falling property and motor sales during the review period were the major reason behind such a low growth rate. However, with the ongoing recovery in both these sectors in 2012, the non-life segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The direct premium in the segment declined by -2.4% in 2009 due to the adverse impact of the financial crisis. It recovered in 2010 and registered a year on year growth of 0.1%
- The leading non-life products sold include motor, compulsory motor liability, and property insurance. General third-party liability and marine, aviation and transit cover accounted for less than 6% of the segment in 2012
- The non-life segment increased from EUR263.6 million (US$387.8 million) in 2008 to EUR266.4 million (US$371.0 million) in 2012, registering a CAGR of 0.3% during the review period
- Motor insurance accounted for 64.5% of the non-life segment in 2012. Within the category, motor hull insurance accounted for 55.8% in 2012 while compulsory motor third-party liability insurance accounted for 44.2%
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in Estonia:
- It provides historical values for Estonia's non-life insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Estonia's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in Estonia
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Estonia for the non-life insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Estonia and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top non-life insurance companies in Estonia and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Estonian non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Estonian non-life insurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the non-life insurance market, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: If P&C Insurance AS, Seesam Insurance AS, Ergo Insurance SE, Salva Kindlustuse AS, Inges Kindlustus
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