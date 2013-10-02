New Consumer Goods market report from Timetric: "North American Business Traveler Survey 2013: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- "North American Business Traveler Survey 2013: Hotel Accommodation, Selection Criteria and Customer Expectations of New Technology, Promotions and Services" is the result of an extensive multi-industry survey drawn from Timetric's exclusive panel of North American business travelers. It contains in-depth analysis of trends in hotel accommodation, and forecasts how expenditure patterns are set to change in 2013-2014. The report also benchmarks the types of hotels that business travelers choose, and identifies preferred modes and channels of hotel selection. This report also examines new technology, green initiatives and socially responsible measures that appeal to business travelers, and also analyzes the key drivers and popular promotional offers which influence business travelers to choose a particular hotel.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Highlights
- Overall, 48% of survey respondents expect to visit 'midscale' hotels in 2013-2014.
- In total, 47% of respondents selected 'regular brand' as the preferred method of hotel selection, while 45% selected 'company recommendation' and 38% selected 'online search'.
- For a hotel to be considered green, respondents consider 'low-energy light bulbs', 'reduced use of plastic materials' and 'timer lighting systems' to be the main sustainability facilities that hotels should adopt.
- Survey results show that 'view and manage room reservations' and 'wireless email' are important mobile technology features for North American business travelers.
- Survey results indicate that 'room upgrades', 'early check-in and late check-out facility' and 'loyalty-based bargains' are the most attractive promotional offers for North American business travelers.
Scope
The report features the opinions of hotel industry consumer respondents related to the following:
- Average stay at business hotels
- Change in expenditure on hotel accommodation
- Popular hotel types and preferred modes of hotel selection
- Importance of green certifications and key sustainable facilities
- Critical social responsibility initiatives
- Major technology features and key drivers influencing online reservations
- Importance of mobile technology services
- Key drivers of frequent visits and popularity of promotional offers
- Strategic initiatives for repeat business
Reasons to Get This Report
- Effectively examine North American business traveler perceptions on the average length of stay in a hotel and changes in hotel accommodation expenditure
- Identify popular hotel types, preferred modes of hotel selection and key channels for research to channel marketing resources for improved return on investment
- Explore North American business traveler affinity towards green certifications and sustainability initiatives, and successfully implement them into hotel operations
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, LaSalle Hotel Properties, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, Hilton Worldwide, Radisson, Marriott International, TripAdvisor, Expedia, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Accor, Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Holiday Inn Express
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