New Report Available: Norway Telecommunications Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Norway Telecommunications Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- BMI View: Norway's telecoms markets is one of the highest value markets in the world on a per capita basis, and furthermore it is one of the most technologically developed with high prevalence of wireless data services, smartphones and value-added services. However, while Norway's high income levels support high ARPUs, operators are nonetheless under similar pressures to their peers across Europe. The regulator, the NPT, has implemented cuts to mobile termination rates that continue into 2013 and have squeezed operator revenues - while the threat of consumer IP substitution also looms. The market therefore has a bright outlook but with a number of significant threats, if less amplified than in much of the rest of Europe.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Data
- Mobile subscription growth has remained robust to September 2012, at 3.3% y-o-y.
- We made a minor downgrade to the fixed-line forecast on the basis of the latest regulatory data from the NPT showing a y-o-y decline of 7.6% to the end of June 2012.
- Norway fell one position to fifth in the Western Europe Risk/Reward Ratings; however, it continues to score above the regional average in each of the categories measured by BMI.
Key Trends And Developments
In December 2012 leading mobile operator and incumbent Telenor became the first operator to make 4G LTE services available to mobile handsets. Telenor will provide services using 'automatic solution' where subscribers receive voice services over the 3G network and data services over the LTE network. The opening of LTE networks to handsets is expected to boost uptake of 4G wireless data service subscriptions, particularly as the development has occurred alongside the arrival of an increasing number of LTE enabled handsets. Given this potential demand growth it is not surprising that operators have announced further investments in 4G LTE network infrastructure in recent months, including Telenor's investment in microwave backhaul solutions from Huawei to serve remote communities.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- India Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- China Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Venezuela Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Pakistan Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Telecommunications Report Q2 2013
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q3 2013