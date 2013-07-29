New Report Available: Office Building Construction in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook

Fast Market Research recommends "Office Building Construction in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the office buildings construction industry in Brazil. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the office buildings construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Office Building Construction in Brazil to 2016: Market Databook' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the office buildings construction industry in Brazil. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Brazilian construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Scope
- Overview of the office buildings construction industry in Brazil
- Historic and forecast market value for the office buildings construction industry by construction output and value-add methods for the period 2007 through to 2016
- Historic and forecast market value by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) across the office buildings construction industry for the period 2007 through to 2016
