New Report Available: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd., Company Intelligence Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) is an integrated energy company engaged in the Exploration and Production (E&P) of crude oil and natural gas, and the refining, transportation and marketing of petroleum products, globally. The company is headquartered in Dehradun, in India, and has overseas operations in Vietnam, Russia, Myanmar, Syria, Qatar, Egypt, Cuba, Brazil, Nigeria, Columbia, Sudan, Iraq, Iran and Libya. The company's major producing areas in India are Mumbai, offshore; Gujarat, offshore; the Cauvery Basin in Tamil Nadu and KG basin in Andhra Pradesh. The company operates its overseas operations through its subsidiary ONGC Videsh Ltd. (OVL). OVL's oil and gas is primarily produced by 10 projects: Sakhalin-I and Imperial, in Russia; Al-Furat, in Syria; Block 06.1, in Vietnam; Mansarovar Energy, in Colombia; Greater Pioneer Operating Company, Greater Nile Oil Project and Block 5A, in Sudan; San Cristobal, in Venezuela; and BC-10, in Brazil
Scope
- Key Highlights: This section provides detailed analysis on the company's overall oil and gas value chain, new projects, growth opportunities, new ventures, assets performance, hedging strategies, Capex funding, geographical results of oil and gas operations.
- Goals and Strategies: This section provides the upcoming goals and strategies of the company. The section mainly goals and strategies followed by the company in order to meet its upcoming goals.
- SWOT: The report's SWOT section provides the internal strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of company to reflect its strategic positions in the market.
- Production and Development Overview: This section highlights the company's crude oil and natural gas production forecast from its legacy and upcoming assets by region and commodity mix for next five years. The report also covers the detailed information and analysis on the company's producing and development assets.
- Exploration: This section includes detailed explanation and analysis on the company's exploration assets resulted due to new discoveries, new drilling and other activities.
- M&A trends: This section mainly provides information and analysis on the company's recent assets transactions, joint ventures, acquisition, and divestment activities during the last one year. This section highlights the company's status as a buyer or seller during the analyzed period.
- Financial Forecast and Valuation: This section highlights the detailed financial statement forecast for next five years. With the financial statement forecast, this section also provides intrinsic value of the company by using Valuation method.
- Financial and Operational Metrics: This section covers the company's historical performance on several financial and operational parameters such as Production and Reserves, Reserves Replacement, Costs Incurred, Acreage, Wells, F&D Costs, Oil and Gas Revenue and Expenses etc.
