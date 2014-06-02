Recently published research from Mintel, "Oral Hygiene in Thailand (2014) - Market Sizes", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Oral Hygiene in Thailand by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers toothpaste, toothbrush and mouthwash and ancillary oral hygiene products. Market size comprises sales through all retail channels including direct to consumer and via dentists. Market size for Oral Hygiene in Thailand is given in THB with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
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Segmentation of this market
- Ancillaries
- Mouthwashes
- Toothbrushes
- Toothpaste
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Thailand. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Hawley & Hazel (BVI) Co., Ltd., Twin Lotus Co., Ltd., Lion Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Unilever PLC, Siam Health Group Co., Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, Others
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