New Report Available: OTC Pharmaceuticals - Scandinavia Industry Guide

New Pharmaceuticals market report from MarketLine: "OTC Pharmaceuticals - Scandinavia Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Introduction
The Scandinavian OTC Pharmaceuticals industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The guide also contains descriptions of the leading companies including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the Scandinavian market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the Scandinavian OTC pharmaceuticals market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key OTC pharmaceuticals players' Scandinavian operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the Scandinavian market with five year forecasts
- Compares data from Denmark, Norway and Sweden, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The Scandinavian OTC pharmaceuticals market had a total market value of $1,129.6 million in 2012. Norway was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 3.9% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the OTC pharmaceuticals industry, Sweden is the leading country among the Scandinavian countries, with market revenues of $540.4 million in 2012. This was followed by Norway and Denmark, with $341.3 and $247.9 million, respectively.
Sweden is expected to lead the OTC pharmaceuticals in the Scandinavian countries, with a value of $635.5 million in 2017, followed by Norway and Denmark with expected values of $395.6 and $280.5 million respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the Scandinavian OTC pharmaceuticals market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the Scandinavian OTC pharmaceuticals market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the Scandinavian OTC pharmaceuticals market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the Scandinavian OTC pharmaceuticals market?
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