New Report Available: Output Volume of Knitwear in China, 2008-2012

Recently published research from CRI, "Output Volume of Knitwear in China, 2008-2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Knitwear refers to clothes that are made of knitted fabrics. It includes longitude knitted clothes, latitude knitted clothes, sweaters (directly weaved clothes without cut & sew) and knitwear made of various fabrics. In broad sense, knitwear also includes glove, socks, knitted hats, crocheted drawn products, scarves and various products made of knitted fabrics or weaved and processed according to knitting principle. According to the applications of knitted fabrics, knitwear can also be classified into knitted underwear, knitted outerwear and knitted garment accessories.
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This report provides output volume of knitwear by province in China. Data is successive in 2008-2012. In 2012, China's output volume of knitwear was 13.219 billion pieces, increasing by 9.17% YOY. Among that, regions with the output volume ranking relatively higher are Guangdong, Zhejiang, Shandong, Jiangsu, etc.
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