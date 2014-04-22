New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Pasta in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Despite the already high penetration of dried pasta in French households, demand continues to increase in 2013. Faced with 2013's bleak economic environment, consumers are eating at home more often and are, therefore, consuming more pasta as it is fast to prepare and it is a versatile staple product with a fairly low price. Strong and creative marketing campaigns, such as having a chef cook simple and quick recipes on TV and in hypermarkets, are also helping to drive sales in the category.
Euromonitor International's Pasta in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Pasta, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Dried Pasta.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pasta market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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