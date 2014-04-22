New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Despite the impact of rising food prices on consumers' eating habits, the demand for easily prepared and convenient food with a longer shelf life, such as pasta, is increasing; with this trend resulting in continued growth for pasta. The category recorded 8% growth in current value terms in 2013 to reach R1.6 billion, while retail volume sales grew by 4% to reach 47,457 tonnes. Growth in retail volume sales of pasta in 2013 was slightly down when compared to the preceding year. The slower...
Euromonitor International's Pasta in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Canned/Preserved Pasta, Chilled/Fresh Pasta, Dried Pasta.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Pasta market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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