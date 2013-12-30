New Report Available: Pay TV in Australia - a Snapshot (2013)

Recently published research from Mintel, "Pay TV in Australia - a Snapshot (2013)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Pay TV in Australia by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2013. This market covers terrestrial, cable, satellite, internet and mobile pay TV. Market size comprises numbers of subscribers or pay-on-demand customers who use at least once a year. There may be more than one subscriber per household. Market size for Pay TV in Australia is given in subscriber with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Australia. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Publishing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Pay TV in China - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in Germany - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in France - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in Turkey - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in Spain - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in Japan - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in the UK - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in Canada - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in India - a Snapshot (2013)
- TV Broadcasting in Mexico - a Snapshot (2013)