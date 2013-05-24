New Report Available: Pay TV in France - a Snapshot (2012)

New Publishing market report from Mintel: "Pay TV in France - a Snapshot (2012)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Pay TV in France by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2012. This market covers terrestrial, cable, satellite, internet and mobile pay TV. Market size comprises numbers of subscribers or pay-on-demand customers who use at least once a year. There may be more than one subscriber per household. Market size for Pay TV in France is given in subscriber with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for France. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
