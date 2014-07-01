New Consumer Goods research report from Mintel is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- PCs - Tablets and eReaders in Spain by Mintel Global Market Navigator provides you with annual year-end market size data, most recently updated in 2014. This market covers tablets and e-readers for use in the home, business and other organisations. Market size is based on sales through all retail outlets and direct sales to consumers, businesses and other organisations. Market size for PCs - Tablets and eReaders in Spain is given in unit with a minimum of five years' historical data. Market Forecast is provided for five years. Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Spain. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Segmentation of this market
- E-readers
- Tablets
Compound annual growth rates
Compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is provided for this market and is based on the last 5 years of available data.
Socio-economic data
Included with this snapshot is socio-economic data for Spain. Population, Consumer Price Index (CPI), Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Exchange Rates.
Market Size & Forecast
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Acer Inc., Szenio S.A., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Woxter Espa?a, BQ Readers, Sunstech / Afex Electronics, Lenovo Group Ltd., Global Wolder Group, S.L., Others
