New Report Available: Performance Data of China Whole Vehicle Manufacturing Industry, 2008-2012

Fast Market Research recommends "Performance Data of China Whole Vehicle Manufacturing Industry, 2008-2012" from CRI, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Since joined WTO, China automobile industry has been developing rapidly. China's output volume of automobiles successively ranked No.1 in the world from 2009 to 2012, becoming a global important automobile production site and consuming market. In 2012, China's output volume of automobiles reached 19.2718 million, increasing by 4.6% YOY.
Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:
- Financial Situation of China Whole Vehicle Manufacturing Industry
- Output Volume of Vehicles in China, 2008-2012
- Annual Sales Volume of Major Automobile Manufacturers in China
- Import and Export of Automobiles in China
The following enterprises and people are proposed to purchase this report:
- Whole Vehicle and Accessory Manufacturers
- Automobile Trade Enterprises
- Investors and Research Institutes Concerned About China Automobile Industry
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