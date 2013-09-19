Fast Market Research recommends "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Argentina, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- The Argentine personal accident and health insurance segment registered a healthy growth rate during the review period, despite high inflation, stock market fluctuations and an economic slowdown in 2012. The growth was partly attributed to the rising number of international passengers from Argentina which supported the travel insurance category to register a CAGR of 131.7% during the review period. The increase was further supported by increasing medical expenses and the fact that the country has one of the highest mortality rates in the region. These factors, coupled with anticipated positive economic development, are also likely to support overall segment growth over the forecast period.
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Key Highlights
- The Argentine personal accident and health insurance segment registered a healthy growth rate during the review period, despite high inflation, stock market fluctuations and an economic slowdown in 2012
- Government misrepresentation of inflation data to impact insurers' investment portfolios
- Rising number of outbound travelers to accelerate the travel category
- The Argentine insurance industry is supervised and regulated by the Superintendence of Insurance (SSN)"
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance segment in Argentina:
- It provides historical values for Argentine personal accident and health insurance segment for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Argentine personal accident and health insurance segment, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Argentina
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Argentina for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance segment in Argentina and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Argentine, and outlines the key regulations affecting them"
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Argentine personal accident and health insurance segment and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Argentine personal accident and health insurance segment
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the personal accident and health insurance segment, along with the reinsurance segment
Companies Mentioned in this Report: La Meridional Seguros de Argentina, Alico Compania de Seguros SA, ACE Argentina, MetLife Seguros de Vida SA, Santander Rio Seguros SA, BBVA Consolidar Seguros SA, CNP Assurances Compania de Seguros SA
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