New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Personal Accident and Health Insurance in Romania, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- The Romanian personal accident and health insurance segment is small in terms of the total Romanian insurance industry's gross written premium in 2012. Negative automotive output, global financial troubles and sovereign debt crises in the EU had an impact on the overall growth of the segment. Despite these limiting factors, the segment demonstrated significant growth during the review period. Innovative product strategies by insurers, rising healthcare expenditure and a favorable regulatory framework contributed to this growth.
Key Highlights
- The Romanian personal accident and health insurance segment is small, accounting for just 2.3% of the total Romanian insurance industry's gross written premium in 2012.
- Favorable demographic factors such as increased life expectancy and a growing urban population are expected to improve consumer confidence in, and accelerate demand for, health and travel insurance products over the forecast period.
- The Romanian government introduced the health insurance card in January 2013, which all Romanians aged over 18 years are expected to maintain.
- The implementation of Solvency II is likely to have little impact in Romania, as the industry consists primarily of smaller insurance providers which are expected to take quick measures to comply with its requirements.
- Consumer awareness plays a critical role in the development of the insurance industry and has been a key focus of the National Association of the Insurance and Reinsurance Companies (UNSAR).
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the personal accident and health insurance market in Romania:
- It provides historical values for Romania's personal accident and health insurance market for the report's 2008-2012 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2017 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Romania's personal accident and health insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2017
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, frauds and crimes, total assets, total investment income and retentions
- It analyses the various distribution channels for personal accident and health insurance products in Romania
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in Romania for the personal accident and health insurance business
- It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance market in Romania and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top personal accident and health insurance companies in Romania and outlines the key regulations affecting them
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BCR Asigur?ri de Via?? S.A., Eureko Romania, Allianz-?iriac Asigur?ri S.A., Omniasig Vig S.A, AXA Asigur?ri, UNIQA Asigur?ri S.A., Astra Asigur?ri, Asirom Vienna Insurance Group S.A., Guarantee Insurance S.A.
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