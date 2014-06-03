New Materials research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Domestic demand grows 63% over review period to reach SR2.1 billion in 2012. Despite strong consumption growth in recent times, Saudi Arabian farmers are characterised by relatively low spending on pesticides per hectare of arable land. Growth of imports stagnates, penetration decreases to 19% in 2012. Strengthening of positions in domestic market helps local manufacturers increase revenue at 15% CAGR over review period. Bulk of industry output directed towards local market. Industry highly concentrated. Production revenue expected to see 10% CAGR over forecast period amid growing demand.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Pesticides and Other Agro-chemical Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2421. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
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The Pesticides and Other Agro-chemical Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2421 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Fungicides and Rodenticides, Insecticides and Herbicides, Plant Growth Regulators and Disinfectants.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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