New Report Available: PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/04/2013 -- GlobalData has released its new Country report, "PharmaPoint: Hepatitis C Virus - Spain Drug Forecast and Market Analysis". Hepatitis C is a liver infection caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV) that results in acute or chronic presentation. The disease is often asymptomatic, but infected patients may experience fatigue, joint pain, itchy skin or jaundice. There is no effective vaccine against HCV, so the market is driven by therapeutics. Currently, drug combinations containing pegylated interferon (e.g., Roche's Pegasys and Merck's PegIntron) and ribavirin (e.g., Roche's Copegus and Merck's Rebetol) are used to treat HCV infection. Patients infected with HCV genotype 1 can also have a protease inhibitor added to their combination therapy, such as Merck's Victrelis (boceprevir) or Vertex's Incivek (telaprevir). The entrance of next-generation HCV therapies is expected to fundamentally change the HCV treatment algorithm. GlobalData expects a dramatic shift favoring the uptake of interferon-free regimens due to their more tolerable side-effect profiles and decreased duration of therapy compared with the current standard of care.
The main drivers of growth in the HCV market in Spain are expected to include an increase in HCV awareness and the launch of next-generation HCV regimens.
Incivo and Merck's Victrelis were the first DAA HCV therapies launched in Spain. Both therapies had significantly improved efficacy compared with the front-line therapy for HCV GT1 in Spain at the time, which was a combination of peginterferon and ribavirin. Incivo quickly became the standard of care for HCV GT1 in Spain.
Scope
- Overview of the HCV including epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines as well as an overview on the competitive landscape.
- Detailed information on the key drugs in Spain including product description, safety and efficacy profiles as well as a SWOT analysis.
- Sales forecast for the top drugs in Spain from 2012-2022.
- Analysis of the impact of key events as well the drivers and restraints affecting Spain HCV market.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand and capitalize by identifying products that are most likely to ensure a robust return
- Stay ahead of the competition by understanding the changing competitive landscape for HCV
- Effectively plan your M&A and partnership strategies by identifying drugs with the most promising sales potential
- Make more informed business decisions from insightful and in-depth analysis of drug performance
- Obtain sales forecast for drugs from 2012-2022 in Spain
