New Report Available: Philippines Insurance Report Q3 2013

New Financial Services market report from Business Monitor International: "Philippines Insurance Report Q3 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Although BMI is reasonably upbeat about the prospects for both of the major segments in 2013, we suggest that the outlook is considerably more exciting for the (substantially larger) life segment than for the Philippines' non-life segment. It is clear that life density is growing rapidly, with the result that the life segment should be able to sustain double-digit growth (if from a base that is low by most metrics) for some years. The development of the segment is in part due to the generally positive economic environment. It is also due to the ongoing improvement in perceptions of risk attached to the Philippines. Most crucially, though, the growth of life insurance is due to the companies themselves and the initiatives that they are undertaking. The segment is dominated by subsidiaries and affiliates of major regional or global multinationals, all of whom have access to the capital that they need. Together with Insular Life, the mutual company that is the leading indigenous life insurer, the major players are actively developing new and attractive products. Most of the majors distribute through multiple channels, and have built successful and substantial bancassurance partnerships.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- India Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Iran Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Indonesia Insurance Report Q3 2013
- South Korea Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Taiwan Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Bahrain Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Kuwait Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Hong Kong Insurance Report Q3 2013
- Thailand Insurance Report Q3 2013