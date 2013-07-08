New Report Available: Philippines Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013

Fast Market Research recommends "Philippines Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Opportunities in the Philippines pharmaceutical and healthcare markets are currently supported by a lack of governance over drug pricing, providing short-term revenue growth opportunities for pharmaceutical firms. Expansion of expenditure is also underpinned by overall economic stability, as well as the eventual implementation of universal healthcare coverage. However, potential threats to political stability may threaten overall growth in the sector in terms of policy continuity.
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Pharmaceuticals: PHP129.78bn (US$3.07bn) in total sales in 2012, rising to PHP133.78bn (US$3.24bn) in 2013; +3.1% in local currency terms and +5.7% in US dollar terms.
- Healthcare: PHP399.54bn (US$9.45bn) in sales in 2012 rising to PHP440.99bn (US$10.69bn) in 2013; +10.4% in local currency terms and +13.2% in US dollar terms.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Risk/Reward Rating: The Philippines' Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Rating (RRR) score for Q213 is unchanged from the previous quarter. This is also the case for all other countries in BMI's proprietary system that ranks pharmaceutical markets according to attractiveness to multinational drugmakers. A minor re-weighting of one of the RRR components is being implemented to improve the tool, and the adjusted scores for all markets will be published in the Q313 updates of the Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare reports. The Philippines has a RRR score of 45.7 out of 100, making it the 14th most attractive pharmaceutical market in Asia Pacific. On the whole, there is evidence that the market is maturing, with some sectors calling for the expansion of the socialised healthcare system to serve the entire nation. It is thought that such changes will boost volume consumption in particular.
Key Trends And Developments
- A 'sin tax bill' has received support from 12 medical associations in the Philippines, as well as by a survey. The survey results, revealed in December 2012, showed that teenage smokers would quit smoking if cigarette prices were increased by PHP10.00 (US$0.24). The medical fraternity described the bill as a 'good compromise'; generating more tax revenues for the Filipino healthcare system and avoiding further deaths from smoking.
- In January 2013, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) introduced new reforms to accelerate financial transactions and assure faster repayments to drug suppliers. The institutionwide reforms intend to reduce pharmaceutical prices by 20% and decrease repayment time to suppliers from six months to 45 days. The new arrangement also allows medicine suppliers to identify key points near PCSO assistance centres (such as clinics and provincial branches) for easy access to and availability of medical supplies.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Russia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Jordan Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Morocco Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Israel Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- India Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Iraq Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Saudi Arabia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Estonia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q3 2013
- Malaysia Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- Turkey Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013