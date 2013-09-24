New Report Available: PNE Wind AG (Formerly Plambeck Neue Energien AG) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report

Fast Market Research recommends "PNE Wind AG (formerly Plambeck Neue Energien AG) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report" from MarketLine, now available