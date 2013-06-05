New Report Available: Poland Food & Drink Report Q2 2013

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Poland Food & Drink Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- In light of Poland's increasingly depressed household segment, characterised by elevated unemployment and stagnant real wages, we do not expect a strong performance for the country’s food and drinks markets in the first half of 2013. Austerity measures will further curtail public spending, and we expect private consumption to contribute only 0.7 percentage points to headline real GDP growth in 2013. However, even this figure is predicated on improvement in the eurozone situation in the second half of the year, which would boost Polish exports. Nevertheless, we remain optimistic about the longer-term consumer demand story in Poland, with the opportunities supported by its large population.
Headline Industry Data (local currency)
- 2013 per capita food consumption growth = +3.49%; forecast compound annual growth (CAGR) to 2017 = +4.95%.
- 2013 alcoholic drinks sales value growth = +4.74%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +6.00%.
- 2013 soft drinks sales value growth = +6.65%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +8.54%.
- 2013 mass grocery retail sales growth = +6.69%; forecast CAGR to 2017 = +7.67%.
Key Industry Trends
Food Exports Keep Growing: Despite the eurozone and wider European economic weakness in 2012, Polish food exports reportedly continued to grow in 2012, rising to between EUR16.7bn-17bn, as stated by the country’s Institute of Agriculture and Food Economics. Germany remained the largest recipient of Polish food exports, accounting for a 21% value share. It was followed by the UK, with 7.2%, and Russia, with 6.2%. However, annual growth in 2012, estimated at around 13%, was slower than in previous years. Poland Bans GM Crops: The cultivation of genetically modified (GM) crops has been banned in Poland as of late January 2013, despite European Food Safety Authority approval for two strains of biotech crops. Poland's Ministry of Agriculture said the reasoning behind the ban was a concern about possible cross-pollination between GM and non-GM crops.
