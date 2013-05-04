New Report Available: Polyolefins World - January 2013

New Materials research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2013 -- The global polyolefins market witnessed improved demand in January 2013. The supply of both Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) was limited due to production cutbacks, and prices in most regions increased supported by a tighter supply-demand scenario and higher feedstock prices.
Scope
- Analyses monthly price trends in Asia and North America region
- Details significant developments in the polyolefin industry
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the pricing trend in polyolefin industry in Asia and North America region
- Formulate strategies based on recent changes in the polyolefin industry including plant and company updates.
