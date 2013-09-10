New Report Available: Popcorn Market in G8 Countries: Market Guide to 2017

New Food market report from Canadean: "Popcorn Market in G8 Countries: Market Guide to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Popcorn Market in G8 Countries: Market Guide to 2017, provides detailed, analytical and well-presented information on Popcorn consumption trends in G8 Countries. This incisive market research report from consumer trend experts Canadean presents historic and forecast consumption volumes and values, segmented by brand share, distribution channel, category and geography. Both established and developing companies in the Popcorn industry will be able to use the report to determine the market dynamics at work in the sector, as well as to identify which geographies and segments will show growth in coming years.
Coverage
Product categories:
- Microwaveable Popcorn
- Ready-to-Eat Popcorn
- Unpopped Corn
Geographical scope:
8 countries including:
- Canada
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Japan
- Russia
- UK
- US
Reasons to Get This Report
- Acquire authoritative and granular data for the Popcorn market in G8 Countries with individual country analysis.
- Formulate future growth strategies thanks to comprehensive and granular data on volume and value changes alongside brand dynamics and distribution trends.
- Identify trends by analyzing historical industry data.
- Understand the future pattern of market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics.
- Minimise risk and close gaps in your knowledge as your business expands into new markets.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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